Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Revolving Credit Facility

The Board announces that on 17 June 2020 it renewed the Company's Revolving Credit Facility (the 'Facility') with The Bank of New York Mellon for £50 million, replacing the previous facility of £150 million. The Facility's maturity date is 16 June 2021.
