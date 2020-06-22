Anzeige
Montag, 22.06.2020
Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
22.06.2020 | 08:04
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Revolving Credit Facility

PR Newswire

London, June 19

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

22 June 2020


Revolving Credit Facility

The Board announces that on 17 June 2020 it renewed the Company's Revolving Credit Facility (the 'Facility') with The Bank of New York Mellon for £50 million, replacing the previous facility of £150 million. The Facility's maturity date is 16 June 2021.

For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

