Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
22.06.20
08:06 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.06.2020 | 08:04
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Resumption of Production

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Resumption of Production

PR Newswire

London, June 21

Press Release22ndJune 2020

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Resumption of production from Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-3-Monastyrets.

Operational update

As anticipated in the 2019 Annual Report, Cadogan Petroleum plc and Ukrnafta have signed on June 18th, 2020 the two lease contracts' prolongation for the wells of Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-3-Monastyrets. The Company is pleased to announce the resumption of production from these two wells. The wells were shut down since November 2019.

-ENDS-

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil company in Ukraine, with 62,3% share of the country's oil and condensate production. Ukrnafta operate 85 licences and own a fleet of 24 drilling rigs.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

CADOGAN PETROLEUM-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.