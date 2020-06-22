Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Resumption of Production

Press Release22ndJune 2020

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Resumption of production from Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-3-Monastyrets.

Operational update

As anticipated in the 2019 Annual Report, Cadogan Petroleum plc and Ukrnafta have signed on June 18th, 2020 the two lease contracts' prolongation for the wells of Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-3-Monastyrets. The Company is pleased to announce the resumption of production from these two wells. The wells were shut down since November 2019.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil company in Ukraine, with 62,3% share of the country's oil and condensate production. Ukrnafta operate 85 licences and own a fleet of 24 drilling rigs.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000