Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Resumption of Production
PR Newswire
London, June 21
Press Release22ndJune 2020
This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014
Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
Resumption of production from Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-3-Monastyrets.
Operational update
As anticipated in the 2019 Annual Report, Cadogan Petroleum plc and Ukrnafta have signed on June 18th, 2020 the two lease contracts' prolongation for the wells of Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-3-Monastyrets. The Company is pleased to announce the resumption of production from these two wells. The wells were shut down since November 2019.
-ENDS-
About
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
Ukrnafta is the largest oil company in Ukraine, with 62,3% share of the country's oil and condensate production. Ukrnafta operate 85 licences and own a fleet of 24 drilling rigs.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000