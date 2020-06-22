Tesla has decimated its solar business from installation peaks of years past and its market share lead has long been surrendered to Sunrun and others. In December, it claimed it would install 1,000 building-integrated solar roofs per week - a figure it has not come close to achieving in six months. Is this any way to run a solar business?From pv magazine USA Tesla declared, via a blog post on Friday, that it is "introducing the lowest-ever cost to go solar" in the United States. The company claims that its average residential system size is now one-third less expensive than the market average. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...