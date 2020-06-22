Anzeige
Montag, 22.06.2020
Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
WKN: A2JP36 ISIN: SE0010441584 Ticker-Symbol: LC8 
Berlin
19.06.20
18:46 Uhr
8,580 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
22.06.2020
CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander Exercises Warrants and Invests SEK 15.7m (Appr. USD 1.7m) in Calliditas

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that its CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander will exercise warrants granted pursuant to Calliditas' Warrant Program 2017/2020, which corresponds to an investment totaling SEK 15.7 million. Following the exercise, Ms. Aguiar-Lucander's total shareholding in Calliditas corresponds to 412,000 shares.

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on June 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:
Renée Aguiar-Lucander
CEO, Calliditas
Email: renee.lucander@calliditas.com
Telephone: +46-722-52-10-06

Mikael Widell
Head of Communications
Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com
Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

© 2020 PR Newswire
