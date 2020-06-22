AnnaCarin Grandin New CEO at Coor

AnnaCarin Grandin has been appointed CEO of Coor, effective from 1 August 2020. AnnaCarin Grandin replaces Mikael Stöhr who has chosen to leave the company

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnaCarin Grandin previously held the position of CEO of Coor Sweden. She has been with Coor for 19 years, and has worked in several roles in the company, including CEO of Coor in Norway, Business Unit President and Contract Manager. AnnaCarin Grandin also has experience from the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions and Dalkia (now Lassila & Tikanoja).

"I'm delighted that AnnaCarin has accepted the position as CEO. She has extensive experience of the Group and has played a key role in driving the development of Coor in Sweden," commented Mats Granryd, Chairman of Coor.

"It's incredibly exciting to be taking over and to continue to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. I'm genuinely passionate about facility management, services and people - and Coor of course," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO-designate at Coor.

The recruitment process for a AnnaCarin's successor has started.

The information is disclosed pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 22 June, 2020 at 08:00. CEST.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordic countries, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, EY, NCC, Politiet (Danish police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Established in 1998, Coor has been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since June 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

For more information, images etc. please visit www.coor.se or contact:

Mats Granryd, Chairman, Coor, tel +44-75-40-15-88-88

mgranryd@gsma.com

AnnaCarin Grandin, appointed CEO, Coor, +46-10-559-57-70

annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor, +46-10-559-55-19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

