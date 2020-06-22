

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc. (JD.L) confirmed Monday that it has considered a number of strategic options for Go Outdoors and that Go Outdoors' directors have lodged Notice in Court.



Responding to speculation with regards to the filing of a Notice of intention to appoint Administrators at Go Outdoors, JD Sports said that the Administrators have not yet been appointed.



The company stated that Go's creditors cannot take legal action or continue with any existing legal proceedings against the company without the Court's permission.



