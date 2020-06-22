

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved in June but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined at a record rate in April with fewer purchases of home durable goods, services and auto fuel.



The consumer confidence index rose to -27 in June from -31 in May. The score was far below the 20-year average of -5 points.



The economic climate sub-index remained unchanged at -52 in June. Assessment of the past economic climate was more negative, while consumers' opinion on the future economic situation were less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy rose to -11 in June from -17 in the previous month.



Households' assessment regarding their financial situation for the next 12 months was less negative.



Consumer spending fell 17.4 percent annually in April, following a 6.4 percent decrease in March. This was the biggest contraction ever measured.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

