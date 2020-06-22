Delivering on-demand, secure content translation directly to the business, SLATE combines SDL's Linguistic AI, advanced neural machine translation and expert translation services

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces the launch of SLATE Smart Language Translation for the Enterprise its new self-service platform that delivers a truly transformed experience in online translation. Professionals in any part of your business can now, with a few clicks, directly access secure, world-class neural machine translation and optional expert human review, with transparent service levels, delivery times and simple pricing.

Through the intuitive, self-service online platform, SLATE provides all parts of the business with access to SDL's world-class and secure neural machine translation, covering dozens of languages including some of the world's most difficult, like Chinese, Korean and Russian. For additional peace of mind, for example, if you are publishing a document, SLATE enables you to upgrade the experience easily to human review or revision delivered by SDL's trusted network of over 17,000 expert translators all within the same application. A monthly subscription based on typical document volumes means predictable spend and most content is processed instantly. You know instantly how much it will cost and when your content will be delivered. What is more, SLATE works with many different formats, from Microsoft Word documents and PDFs, to Adobe InDesign files, and even subtitles for videos.

SLATE is a best-in-class solution that will truly transform how business users translate content. To experience SLATE for yourself, visit us at https://www.slateai.com.

"SLATE was fast and brilliant it was instant, professional, and the output looked exactly like the original," said Carolann Conway, Executive Assistant to Chief Legal Regulatory Officer, Ryanair DAC. "No one that received the document had negative feedback on the quality of content. I appreciate that I can get my document professionally translated right away with no hidden costs, no wait time for a project quote, and no extra work for me. SLATE is foolproof."

Built for business users across marketing, financial, legal and other regulated and security-conscious industries, SLATE's key features include:

One-click access to document translation and support for dozens of languages

Always on, always available

Automatically translates whilst preserving document formats

Ideal for regulated industries as it is secure by design and does not allow for content sharing or re-use between users or by the system.

"We are extremely excited to launch this new on-demand service designed to support professionals in departments and enterprises, who have pressing needs for high quality translation and want it delivered in a simple, automated way," said Christophe Djaouani, EVP Regulated Industries at SDL. "SLATE has simplified the process, improved efficiency and thereby reduced the time to market for our customers. Built for business, it has tight security that conforms to strict industry standards, making it highly-suited for users in regulated industries. We look forward to rolling this service out and supporting a segment of the market that has long been neglected."

Operating under a monthly subscription model, other benefits of SLATE are that it significantly reduces the up-front financial commitment for customers and eliminates the typical wait time for project quotes and invoices. SLATE offers three levels of service starting with 'Automatic,' backed by SDL Machine Translation, which is sufficient for the majority of tasks, to the human optimized stages of 'Review,' focused on accuracy, and 'Revision,' that combines correcting for accuracy along with stylistic improvements, resulting in professionally edited output.

