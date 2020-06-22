Hindawi Announces a Wide Range of New Author Service Agreements to Help Authors Make the Most of Their Research

LONDON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hindawi has launched a new author services section of its website - providing authors with the ability to take advantage of a wide range of tools and services to help them make the most of their research throughout the publication process.

Due to new agreements with a group of leading author service providers, Hindawi authors can now benefit from a 10% discount on a wide range of manuscript preparation and post-publication services. Researchers can access these discounts by simply using the partner links available on the author services section of Hindawi.com .

Manuscript preparation services, such as language editing and translation, can assist authors with writing and formatting their manuscript to a high standard while potentially making the submission process less time-consuming. Post-publication services enable authors to increase the visibility and impact of their published work by communicating their findings to a wider audience. This can be done through a range of different media formats, such as posters, podcasts, video abstracts, and lay summaries.

Author service partners include Editage, LetPub, Charlesworth Author Services, AJE & Research Square, SciPod, and Enago.

"Our goal is to make the process of manuscript preparation as easy as possible for all our authors by giving them access to tools that will help them increase the accessibility of their work and ensure their science can be widely disseminated and understood," said Dr. Sarah Greaves, Chief Publishing Officer at Hindawi. "We also know that improving English language before papers are submitted can decrease turnaround times during the peer review process whilst ensuring readers can more easily access papers following publication. We hope that our partnerships with these leading author service providers will enable our academic community to maximize the impact of their work," she added.

Nikesh Gosalia, Senior Vice President, Global Publisher and Academic Relations at Editage , commented: "Hindawi and Editage have had a fruitful partnership for many years. Hindawi's open access initiatives have paved the way for publication success for many researchers. Editage is very excited to partner with Hindawi once again in offering publication support to these researchers and helping them overcome barriers of language and reach."

" LetPub is thrilled to offer our scientific editing and communications services to Hindawi authors," said Dr. Clark Holdsworth, Research Communications Manager at LetPub. "We anticipate that strategic collaboration between publishers and author services organizations will continue to improve the submission experience and increase the speed and quality of scholarly publishing," he added.

Michael Evans, CEO, The Charlesworth Group , said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Hindawi to bring our language editing and publication support solutions to Hindawi authors globally. The Charlesworth Group has a long history of delivering high quality language-editing services and tech solutions to the global academic community."

" AJE and Research Square are excited to offer our manuscript preparation and post-publication services in partnership with Hindawi. Through this partnership, we are pleased to further advance our mission of helping researchers succeed," stated Lindsay Best Miller, Strategic Partnerships Manager at AJE.

Nick Bagnall, Director, SciPod , said: "We are very proud to be partnering with Hindawi in the provision of their new author services arrangement. As one of the leading open access publishers, Hindawi's ethos aligns with our passion for science and commitment to making science open and accessible to all. We look forward to providing original effective outreach and communication support to Hindawi authors."

"We are thrilled to be part of this exciting new collaboration and very much look forward to working closely with Hindawi and its authors," said Tony O'Rourke, Vice President, Partnerships at Enago . "Every day we support researchers from around the world, helping them to achieve their publication goals and improve their understanding of scholarly publishing."

For more information on the services provided, please visit: https://www.hindawi.com/publish-research/authors/author-services/.

About Hindawi

Hindawi Limited is one of the world's largest open access publishers with an expansive portfolio of academic research journals across all areas of science and medicine. Each peer-reviewed journal has been developed in partnership with academic researchers, acting as editors, to fit the targeted communities they serve.

Driven by a mission to advance openness in research and placing the researcher at the heart of everything we do, we work with publishers, institutions, and organizations to move towards a more open scholarly ecosystem by investing in the development of open source publishing infrastructure.

For additional information about Hindawi Limited, see hindawi.com . To keep up to date with the latest developments, connect with us on Twitter .

