The road to cheap hydrogen production is riddled with potholes and energy losses. One Australian team of researchers has shown that rethinking solar technology and skipping electrolysers holds great promise for attaining the hydrogen grail.From pv magazine Australia. Australian National University (ANU) researchers have more than nudged the dial on efficiency of solar-to-hydrogen production that bypasses electrolysers and avoids AC/DC power conversion and transmission losses. They say their new world record of 17.6% efficiency, achieved with perovskite-silicon tandem absorbers, is open to further ...

