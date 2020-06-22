Jan Jens, Young Entrepreneur Who Built Multi-Million Dollar Business 'Jatina'

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / At 22, many people are still clasping at the foot of our roaring twenties, coming to terms with new found independence, piecing together degrees or building hands-on-experience as interns and freelancers. Some of them are jittering with energy and inspired to conquer, looking for a 'why' and a 'how to get there'. For Jan Jens, the 'why' was simple - break away from his family business and make it on his own - but it was not a decision he took lightly, and by the look of things, not something he regrets.

Emigrating from Germany to the USA, Jan had always had his heart set on Miami - the fast-paced, affluent culture, the sun and the beaches. The self-confessed workaholic spent months researching the luxury rental property market, and, after careful deliberation, settled on a property that he could negotiate a sub-let. Jan, with the help of a $39,000 loan from his father, had his first rental property, and with his pragmatic approach to pricing and keen eye for building a strong reputation, was soon at the helm of a business that was renting out luxurious properties to some of Miami's most affluent clientele.

While Jan may have paid back his father within three months, his roots were something he never lost sight of. Understanding the vigorous demands of the luxury rental business and the power of word of mouth, Jan focused on building a strong brand, seeing to clients experiences personally. He created a website, and with simple advertising and search engine optimisation, was soon managing twelve rental properties, subleasing eight and managing the other four. The ideas and skills that many of us are still coming to terms with in the early twenties, Jan was fully embracing. With a simple re-investment strategy, his company, the Jatina Group, was turning over a modest multi-million dollar profit within a few years, with $5 million in annual growth from 2017 to 2018. Fast forward to today, the Jatina Group hires six employees with profit margins over $10 million, and Jan is amongst a list of entrepreneurs maximising the growth in Miami's exponentially growing rental market.

While it's something like a fairytale to most of us, to Jan, it's a culmination of hard work, ethic and unrelenting drive - something that a modest 9-5 job could not give him. He celebrates his financial and social freedom by pouring more into his work, and despite directing a luxury rental business, barely takes a moment out for him to relax. For him, it is part of a new millennial mindset - that to break the mold to be willing to step out of comfort and security and into the unknown. For a budding business owner, or simply a twenty-something go-getter keen to carve out their own piece of the pie, passion and drive goes a long way - just ask Jan Jans.

