Food Processing Seals Market Size Worth $3.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 2.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food processing seals market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased production of processed and packaged food items across the globe is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for packaged foods and drinks including fruit juices, bakery products, alcoholic drinks, and others is likely to augment the demand for seals in the food processing industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

Elastomers is projected to be the largest material segment expanding at the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027 due to the superior properties of elastomers

The bakery and confectionery segment is projected to account for the maximum market share by 2027 owing to the rising demand for bakery products across the globe

However, beverages application segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

non-alcoholic drinks Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 due to availability of low-cost labor and growing number of production facilities in emerging countries like China

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Food Processing Seals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Face Materials, Metal, Elastomers), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-processing-seals-market

Stringent regulations about using food-grade seals is also anticipated to promote industry growth. Factors, such as changing lifestyle and rising disposable income levels, are estimated to stimulate the demand for packaged food & beverages, thereby supporting market growth. However, rising awareness about the benefits of consuming organic and unprocessed food products is likely to limit the demand for processed foods & beverages. This will have a negative impact on the overall growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global food processing seals market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Food Processing Seals Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metal



Face Materials



Elastomers

Food Processing Seals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Bakery & Confectionery



Meat, Poultry & Seafood



Dairy Products



Beverages



Others

Food Processing Seals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Food Processing Seals Market

AESSEAL Plc



Smiths Group Plc



A.W. Chesterton Company



SKF



Trelleborg AB



Flowserve Corp.



James Walker



Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A.



EnPro Industries, Inc.

