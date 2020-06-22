4imprint's order volumes are starting to recover as the US economy reopens. The company has been diligent at updating the market and the latest update shows order levels improving towards 50% of prior year, having dipped as low as 20% in early April. Cash conservation measures are having the desired effect and the group still had $28.1m cash (with lease debt only) at the end of May, despite having paid out $9.4m as a one-off lump sum into the pension scheme as scheduled. Based on assumptions over the speed and extent of the recovery but in the absence of formal management guidance, we have reinstated provisional forecasts.

