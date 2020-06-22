Epazz, Inc. Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Desk Booking Software Helping Companies Return Back to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns 22-Jun-2020 / 09:30 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Desk Booking Software Helping Companies Return Back to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns ****************************************************************************** *************************** Chicago, IL [1]-- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ? Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's DeskFlex desk booking software [2] and room scheduling software [3] are assisting companies in transitioning their employees back to the office after the COVID-19 lockdowns. DeskFlex is signing up new customers who understand the need to manage their office space after the change in the current business environment. Instead of 100 percent of their employees working from the office, many companies are changing their policies to allow 50 percent of their employees to work from home until the end of the year, and some companies are making working from home a permanent option for some of their employees. For years DeskFlex has been working with companies to change their offices into office hoteling spaces that allow employees to reserve a desk, private office, meeting room, or conference room. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW76mG3jh2Q [4] DeskFlex provides devices that help provide accountability to prevent no-shows or double bookings. FlexCube [5] is a next-generation workspace management device that you can use to book desks or workspaces. The FlexCube also offers an accurate status check of desk availability in real time; all you need to do is scan the QR code to verify any reservation via the DeskFlex app. Assisting in the transition from traditional offices to hoteling, FlexCube is a great solution that allows employees to check whether a desk is available when they get into the office. The employee will see a green light if a desk is available or a red light if not. According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We have experienced high demand in DeskFlex desk booking software over the last couple of months, as the COVID-19 lockdowns end around the world. Organizations of all spaces and sizes are changing the way they view office space." About DeskFlex.com DeskFlex [6] is a desk booking software [2] and room scheduling software [2] for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking that helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so that calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling. FlexCube is a workspace device that displays open office space. https://www.deskflex.com [2] About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [7] and Provitrac applicant-tracking system [8]. SAFE HARBOR This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT: For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 