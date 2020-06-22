Gurtam to Launch a Global Competition to Find the IoT Project of the Year

MINSK, Belarus, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurtam is launching a global annual competition to find the IoT project of the year.

Any company engaged in implementing telematics and IoT solutions is eligible to participate in the competition; the location and size, software and equipment applied is not important.

The competition's primary aim is to demonstrate IoT projects by evaluating their economic benefit to clients, scaling options and other criteria.

The winners will be selected via 15 nominations (long-haul shipping, public transport, local deliveries, etc). The application for participation can be submitted free of charge until July 30, 2020, on the website . Any projects implemented from January 1, 2019, to May 1, 2020, are eligible to participate. The competition rules can be found on the dedicated website .

The competition's organizers intend to create a generally available global knowledge base with the best telematics and IoT projects, in order to exchange experience and best practices for generating solutions applied in fleet management, personal tracking, and monitoring of stationary units.

"Every month, thousands of projects worldwide are implemented on our Wialon platform alone. We have launched this competition to show that these technologies can streamline almost any business or even entire industries. So, the IoT project of the year competition is a chance for any company, regardless of its size and country of location, to quickly become a prominent player in the market, attract new clients, gain support from the telematics community, and influence the development of the industry as a whole.

"We are confident that the exchange of knowledge, experience, and best practices will allow each participant to make their business more sustainable and profitable, advance business processes, and this will increase the level of service in the industry," - Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon Division at Gurtam, said.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awarding of the winners of the competition will be arranged online on August 13, 2020.

About Gurtam

Gurtam is a Belarusian software development company with offices in Minsk, Moscow, Boston, Dubai, and Buenos Aires. The company's core product is Wialon, the platform for GPS tracking and IoT, with more than 2.4 million units connected worldwide. According to the Berg Insight analytical agency, Wialon is the largest platform by the number of connected vehicles in the CIS and Eastern Europe.