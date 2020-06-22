Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size Worth $1.6 billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-invasive fat reduction market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of16.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Treatments like Cryolipolysis, low level lasers, and ultrasound are the most commonly used methods for noninvasive fat reduction procedures. Rising contribution of market players is playing a prominent role in promoting such procedures. Other factors like rising awareness, increasing prevalence of diabetes in developed and developing countries, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to urbanization and rising demand for body contouring procedures are expected to propel market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cryolipolysis emerged as the largest segment in 2019 owing to increasing the safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment

On the Basis of end use, Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019, as hospitals are well equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with latest innovative technology and accreditation is the crucial factors that further influences patient preference of undergoing aesthetic procedure

North America dominated the global market in 2019. With the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America is expected to continue to dominate the market through the forecast period

Key market players includeFosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd; Cutera Inc.; Cynosure LLC; Zeltiq Aesthetics; Syneron Candela; BTL Industries.; Lynton Lasers Ltd; and Venus concept,

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology Type (Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound, Low Level Lasers), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-invasive-fat-reduction-market

Non-invasive procedures are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries and people are opting more for aesthetic procedures like body contouring as the risks associated with these treatments are negligible and are gaining a lot of spotlight through social platforms. Behavioral factors like physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and rigorous working hours has contributed to the prevalence of conditions like obesity and diabetes. CoolScultping and Kybella were the most preferred workstations for removal of fat in 2018, and more than three lack noninvasive procedures were carried out using these devices in U.S.

Rise in the per capita disposable income also plays a pivotal role in the growth of this market. As stated by the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, the disposable income reached 16661.65 USD billion as of December of 2019. Combination of various factors like advancement in technology, efficacy, safety of such procedures, increasing obese population, and rigorous promotions will certainly boost the market in the following years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-invasive fat reduction market on the basis of technology type, end use, and region:

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cryolipolysis



Ultrasound



Low Level Laser



Others

Non-invasive Fat Reduction End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Stand Alone Practices



Multispecialty Clinics



Others

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market:

Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd



Cutera Inc.



Cynosure LLC



Zeltiq Aesthetics



Syneron Candela



BTL Industries



Lynton Lasers Ltd.



Venus concept

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market - Rising disease incidence, growing awareness, and increased usage of advanced cancer screening products are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

Rising disease incidence, growing awareness, and increased usage of advanced cancer screening products are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. Surgical Stapling Devices Market - Growing preference for staples over sutures has been one of the primary growth stimulant for the market.

Growing preference for staples over sutures has been one of the primary growth stimulant for the market. Angiography Devices Market - Increasing scope of application and technological innovations are expected to be the key growth-driving factors for the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg