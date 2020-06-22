

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer sentiment increased in June, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 62.6 in June from 59.5 in May.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months increased to 79.9 in June from 79.2 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months rose to 85.5 in June from 81.8 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index increased to 62.1 in June from 55.3 in May.



The probability of saving indicator rose to 23.1 from 21.7 a month ago.



