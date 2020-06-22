

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission or TABC has suspended the alcohol permits of seven more bars in the state for violating COVID-19 requirements. The emergency order is for a 30-day permit suspension.



The action on the third night of the Commission's 'Operation Safe Open' plan led to the suspension of total 12 bars during the undercover investigations focusing on public safety amid the pandemic.



The requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, as well as social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.



TABC last week had warned that all bar and restaurant operators must follow the Governor's Strike Force to Open Texas protocols to help ensure health and safety or face license suspensions.



TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said, 'We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.'



The agency noted that its agents, while inspecting more than 3,000 locations across the state last month, found that most operators are acting responsibly and following the rules.



Government agencies and corporates are taking strict steps to follow the guidelines issued by the CDC as the nation fights the worsening spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Airlines for America or A4A, an industry trade organization representing major U.S. airlines, last week said its member carriers will vigorously enforce face covering policies to fight against the virus.



