Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Amendment to Investment Management Agreement 22-Jun-2020 / 09:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 June 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Amendment to Investment Management Agreement Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that the terms of its Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") with its external discretionary fund manager, Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager"), a subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc, have been amended following expiry of the IMA's three year term. In light of the performance of the Investment Manager, the Board has agreed a further three year term with 12 months' subsequent notice to the Investment Manager's ongoing engagement from 1 June 2020. Fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA have been amended to include: · A step down in the annual management charge from 0.65% to 0.55% of net asset value ("NAV") applied to NAV in excess of GBP750 million; and · A step down in the administrative fee from 0.05% to 0.03% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750 million. Key Investment Manager personnel set out in the IMA now comprise Richard Shepherd-Cross (Managing Director), Ed Moore (Finance Director), Alex Nix (Assistant Fund Manager) and Tom Donnachie (Property Manager), with Nathan Imlach (Chief Financial Officer of Mattioli Woods plc) having stepped down and been replaced as Company Secretary by Ed Moore. All other key terms of the IMA remain unchanged. The Board considers these amendments to the IMA to be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders because: · Growth in NAV above GBP750 million will further reduce the Company's ongoing charges ratio and increase dividend capacity; · Another three year term provides the Investment Manager with security of tenure and allows further investment in the dedicated systems and people providing its services under the IMA; and · The Board acknowledges the demands which an increased Corporate Governance regime, including environmental, social and governance ("ESG") reporting, is placing on the Investment Manager. For the purposes of the Listing Rules, the Investment Manager is a related party of the Company and the amendments to the IMA fall within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, thus not requiring a shareholder vote. David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, commented: "The Board has been pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly the timely deployment of new monies on high quality assets, and is confident it will successfully navigate the Company through the current market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once markets stabilise, the revised IMA terms will provide further economies of scale with NAV growth." - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 71040 EQS News ID: 1075171 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=1075171&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=1075171&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

