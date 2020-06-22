The share capital of Zealand Pharma A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 June 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 37,049,690 shares (DKK 37,049,690) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,684,461 shares (DKK 2,684,461) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 39,734,151 shares (DKK 39,734,151) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 245 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781268