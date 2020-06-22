Anzeige
Montag, 22.06.2020
PR Newswire
22.06.2020 | 12:34
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

plc at close of business on 19 June 2020 were:

177.09p Capital only (undiluted)

180.77p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 235,000 ordinary shares on 17th April 2020,

the Company has 22,605,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares

in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the

holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following

confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

© 2020 PR Newswire
