Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 22
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 19-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|544.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|558.47p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|535.8p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|549.97p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
