Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 19-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 544.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue 558.47p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 535.8p

INCLUDING current year revenue 549.97p