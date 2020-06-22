Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jun-2020 / 11:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence the financial each instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the Sale of shares to raise funds for a UK transaction property purchase. c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) GBP7.00 50,364 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 19 June 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 71044 EQS News ID: 1075267 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 22, 2020 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)