Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 19-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 271.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 273.68p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.52p