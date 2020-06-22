Laser Processing Market Worth $5.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Laser Processing Market with COVID-19 Impact analysis by Laser Type (Solid Lasers, Liquid Lasers, Gas Lasers), Configuration (Fixed Beam, Moving Beam, Hybrid), Revenue (System Revenue, Laser Revenue), Application, End-user Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Laser Processing Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2025; it is projected to record a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The laser processing industry's growth is driven mainly by the growing preference of end-user industries for laser-based material processing over traditional approaches, increasing demand for high-quality and genuine end-products, rising demand for miniaturization of microelectronic devices, and surging technological advancements in the medical sector.

Solid lasers to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The solid lasers segment is projected to record the highest CAGR in the laser processing market from 2020 to 2025. Solid lasers prevent the wastage of materials in the active medium and produce both continuous and pulsed output with high efficiency. These lasers have numerous applications, such as drilling holes in metals, endoscopy in medical, and targeting in military.

Laser revenue to witness higher CAGR during forecast period

The laser revenue segment is projected to record a higher CAGR in the laser processing market from 2020 to 2025. Laser revenue covers the revenue generated from the sales of several types of lasers, such as YAG laser, semiconductor laser, thin-disk laser, ruby laser, fiber laser, X-ray laser, dye laser, excimer laser, argon laser, chemical laser, and helium-neon laser, for processing applications.

Moving beam configuration to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The moving beam configuration segment is projected to record the highest CAGR in the laser processing market from 2020 to 2025. In laser machines with moving beam configuration, the cutting head with the laser beam moves over the material in both X and Y axes. This eradicates the need for continuous material clamping as the dynamics are not affected by the variable workpiece size. These machines are ideal for the cutting of thin workpieces as they are fast.

Advanced processing application to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The advanced processing application is projected to record the highest CAGR in the laser processing market from 2020 to 2025. Lasers have witnessed new application opportunities in the field of additive manufacturing, such as cladding and 3D printing. Particularly, CO2 and fiber lasers have seen an increased level of adoption in the additive manufacturing sector, owing to which many companies are focusing on additive manufacturing.

Architecture end-user industry to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The architecture end-user industry is projected to record the highest CAGR in the laser processing market from 2020 to 2025. Lasers help architects in creating precise models of buildings. These models are capable of accurately representing the design prior to construction, so that the necessary changes can be made to remove flaws or avoid the effect of climatic conditions, such as rain, heavy storms, and other unavoidable natural circumstances.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laser Processing Market"

106 - Tables

79 - Figures

221 - Pages

Laser processing market in APAC is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The laser processing market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major countries contributing to the market in APAC include China, Japan, South Korea, and India. APAC has been ahead in terms of the adoption of laser processing solutions as compared with other regions. High population density, rise in R&D investments in technologies, and growth of the manufacturing and electronics sectors are expected to drive the growth of the laser processing market in the region.

Key players operating in the laser processing market include Coherent (US), Trumpf (Germany), Han's Laser (China), IPG Photonics (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Lumentum (US), Gravotech (France), LaserStar (US), Lumibird (France), and Epilog Laser (US). Most of these companies focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches & developments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions, to increase their revenue.

