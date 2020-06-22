

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account logged a deficit in the first quarter, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 1.6 billion in the first quarter versus a surplus of EUR 1.8 billion in the fourth quarter.



The balance of goods and services showed a deficit of EUR 1.2 billion in the first quarter. The primary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in surplus and the secondary income account in EUR 0.7 billion deficit.



In the first quarter, Finland had EUR 836.7 billion in foreign assets on gross and EUR 836.8 billion in foreign liabilities on gross.



