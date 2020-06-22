

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace in fifteenth months in May, the Central Statistics Office reported on Monday.



Wholesale prices decreased 7.4 percent annually in May, following a 6.1 percent decline in April. This was the biggest fall since February 2019, when prices decreased 9.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 1.0 percent in May, following a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 0.9 percent monthly in May and fell 7.5 percent from a year ago.



At the same time, prices for home sales fell by 0.1 percent on month and declined 1.6 percent from the previous year.



