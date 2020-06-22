Ribbon Call Trust Delivers Advanced Identity Assurance, Validates Phone Calls and Combats Robocalls

Comprehensive portfolio integrates Ribbon's market-leading security, call control, routing and analytics solutions with Machine Learning (ML) modeling to deliver advanced protection against robocalls, fraud attacks, while ensuring calls are from legitimate sources

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today introduced Ribbon Call Trust, its new identity assurance portfolio. Ribbon Call Trust is a comprehensive solution designed to validate a caller's identity, intent, and reputation. The solution is designed to examine calls in real-time, on a per-call basis to ensure that calls are not fraudulent, spoofed or sourced from robocallers.

Ribbon Call Trust leverages several Ribbon solutions including its industry-leading Session Border Controllers (SBC), Media Gateway (GSX),Policy and Routing (PSX), Call Controllers, Ribbon Secure Telephony Identity (STI), Ribbon Analytics and Ribbon Identity Hub. The Ribbon Identity Hub is a new solution that serves as the central processing point for identity data and machine learning (ML)-based reputation assessment. The solution is cloud-ready and optimized for both private and public cloud environments.

"One of the biggest issues facing our industry today is that consumers have little to no confidence in knowing whether the unrecognized calls they receive are from legitimate sources," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technical Officer for Ribbon. "Call Trust is designed to restore confidence by knowing that calls sent to a consumer are verified and authenticated. Our new end-to-end Ribbon Call Trust solution provides our customers with a powerful tool, leveraging existing STIR/SHAKEN and Robocall mitigation procedures coupled with the latest in behavioral modeling and ML techniques to produce advanced reputation scoring and call validation treatment for every call, raising identity assurance to new levels."

Riley added, "Taking a holistic view of our industry, we also designed Ribbon Call Trust to make sure our customers with legacy networks could also gain the advantages of identity assurance and are currently working with leading industry organizations such as ATIS to extend standards to support interworking with TDM networks. This will greatly benefit many of our rural and independent operating company customers."

Call Trust Competitive Differentiators:

Dynamic machine learning models leveraging decades of domain experience for reputation scoring, based on multi-source data integration, with iterative learning to adapt to new network conditions, traffic patterns, and data sources

The ability to model multiple scores (including fraud and nuisance scores) for the same call

Provides service providers with flexible policy and customization features to control all aspects of scoring and treatment as opposed to being given a fraud score with no context

A highly adaptable architecture that can ingest real-time and non-real time data from third party applications or databases, to increase the accuracy of the identity assurance modeling and to dynamically adapt to evolving threat landscapes

Integration with Ribbon Analytics for sophisticated modeling and detection of sources of robocalls and fraud attempts that are then mapped into actionable, real-time mitigation

Per-call, real-time processing, with low-latency, delivered at massive scale, and carrier-grade resiliency leveraging public cloud infrastructure

Integrates with STIR/SHAKEN signing and verification service

Integrates with TDM networks to unlock the benefits of identity assurance

