DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-06-22 / 13:37 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release* _Media contact:_ _Investor contact:_ Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek +1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com *FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:* June 22, 2020 *DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS THROUGH MAY; RE-ESTABLISHES FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020* _Strong year-over-year improvements to profitability resulting from continued execution of DN Now transformation initiatives and resiliency of the company's business model_ NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today reported preliminary financial results through May and re-established full-year 2020 financial guidance. *Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: *'Our year-to-date results through May demonstrate the resiliency of our business during the COVID-19 pandemic and solid execution of our DN Now transformation initiatives. In this challenging environment, non-GAAP operating profit of $107 million increased $52 million versus the same period of 2019. This strong performance provides the confidence to re-establish financial guidance for 2020 as we prepare to meet with a number of investors this week. Our outlook includes growth in adjusted EBITDA to a range of $400 million to $440 million and we expect to maintain adequate liquidity with break-even free cash flow.' *Year-to-date financial highlights through May 31, 2020* ? Non-GAAP operating profit of $106.9 million increased $51.5 million, or 93.3% YoY, as a result of higher-quality revenue and the positive effects of DN Now transformation initiatives. Gross margins increased YoY for all three segments and business lines. The company reduced operating expense by 16.0%, or $58 million YoY. Non-GAAP operating profit margin increased approximately 420 basis points YoY to 7.4%. ? Adjusted EBITDA of $149.7 million increased $34.0 million, or 29.4% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 380 basis points to 10.4%. ? Free cash use of $176 million increased by $22 million as compared with free cash use of $154 million in the prior-year period. ? Revenue of $1.4 billion declined by 17.4%, or $303 million, YoY resulting primarily from approximately $124 million of net unplanned reductions related to COVID-19 delays and approximately $98 million of net planned reductions. The strength of the U.S. dollar resulted in a foreign currency headwind of approximately $53 million YoY, while divestitures reduced revenue by approximately $28 million YoY. *Outlook for full-year 2020**1**:* ? Revenue of $3.7 billion - $3.9 billion which includes YoY foreign currency headwinds of approximately $120 million2 and divestiture impacts of approximately $80 million. ? Adjusted EBITDA3 in the range of $400 million - $440 million, an increase of up to 10% versus 2019 results. ? The company continues to target approximately $130 million in gross savings from its DN Now transformation initiatives, plus incremental cost savings of $80 million - $100 million which is comprised of both recurring and one-time savings. ? Break-even free cash flow. Also, Diebold Nixdorf has posted a new investor presentation containing additional information on the company's financial position, results of operations, DN Now initiatives and industry statistics on its investors website at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/events-and-presentations [1]. 1 - The company's full year outlook for 2020 is based on the current book of business as well as information available today regarding the potential effect of the coronavirus and the current recession. There are a number of factors, including the potential for a second wave of virus infections and related business implications, that we may not be able to accurately predict. In addition, the 2020 outlook includes the impact of deconsolidating our joint venture in China, which was finalized in the second quarter 2020, and the divestiture of Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, which was finalized in the first quarter 2020. Collectively, these two businesses generated approximately $110 million of revenue in 2019 are expected to generate approximately $80 million of revenue in 2020. 2 - The foreign currency impact is estimated based on exchange rates as of May 31, 2020. 3 - With respect to the company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2020, the company is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. *Financial Results of Operations* GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary - Unaudited (Dollars in *Preliminary* millions) *April and May, 2020* *April and May, 2019* *Change* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP(4)* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP(4)* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP* Services $ 303.1 $ 303.1 $ 367.4 $ 367.4 $ (64.3 ) $ (64.3 ) Products 157.1 157.1 276.1 276.1 (119.0 ) (119.0 ) Software 66.3 66.3 69.0 69.0 (2.7 ) (2.7 ) Total net sales $ 526.5 $ 526.5 $ 712.5 $ 712.5 $ (186.0 ) $ (186.0 ) Services $ 77.4 $ 93.4 $ 88.9 $ 91.6 $ (11.5 ) $ 1.8 Products 33.2 34.2 62.5 61.7 (29.3 ) (27.5 ) Software 26.4 27.5 13.3 14.6 13.1 12.9 Total gross profit $ 137.0 $ 155.1 $ 164.7 $ 167.9 $ (27.7 ) $ (12.8 ) Services 25.5 % 30.8 % 24.2 % 24.9 % 130 bps 590 bps ) ) Products 21.1 % 21.8 % 22.6 % 22.3 % (150 bps (50 bps Software 39.8 % 41.5 % 19.3 % 21.2 % 2,050 bps 2,030 bps Total gross margin 26.0 % 29.5 % 23.1 % 23.6 % 290 bps 590 bps Total operating expenses $ 151.1 $ 111.2 $ 171.3 $ 139.6 $ (20.2 ) $ (28.4 ) Operating profit $ (14.1 ) $ 43.9 $ (6.6 ) $ 28.3 $ (7.5 ) $ 15.6 Operating ) margin (2.7 )% 8.3 % (0.9 )% 4.0 % (180 bps 430 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.8 $ 60.2 $ 21.9 $ 50.6 $ (11.1 ) $ 9.6 Adjusted EBITDA ) margin 2.1 % 11.4 % 3.1 % 7.1 % (100 bps 430 bps 4 - See footnote 1 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations for gross profit/gross margin; selling and administrative expense; research, development and engineering expense; and other operating income/expense and footnote 2 for Adjusted EBITDA. (Dollars in *Preliminary YTD* millions) *May 31, 2020* *YTD May 31, 2019* *Change* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP(5)* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP(5)* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP* Services $ 806.9 $ 806.9 $ 911.6 $ 911.6 $ (104.7 ) $ (104.7 ) Products 457.6 457.6 651.8 651.8 (194.2 ) (194.2 ) Software 172.7 172.7 177.2 177.2 (4.5 ) (4.5 ) Total net 1,437 1,437 1,740 1,740 sales $ .2 $ .2 $ .6 $ .6 $ (303.4 ) $ (303.4 ) Services $ 195.3 $ 229.6 $ 222.3 $ 226.2 $ (27.0 ) $ 3.4 Products 100.0 108.0 146.2 143.5 (46.2 ) (35.5 ) Software 68.5 71.6 42.3 45.6 26.2 26.0 Total gross profit $ 363.8 $ 409.2 $ 410.8 $ 415.3 $ (47.0 ) $ (6.1 ) )

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)