Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") Based on preliminary financial data, the Company today announced sales of over CAD $300,000 for the quarter ending May 31, 2020, an increase of over 30% over Q3 2020.

"We are thrilled with our fourth consecutive quarter of increasing sales, especially as it all came despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "Growing Q4 sales more than 30% over Q3 is a testament to the strength of the CENTR brand, the quality of our sparkling CBD beverage, and the outstanding efforts of both our sales team and retail and distribution partners across the United States. Americans are now invited to 'Find your CENTR' in 17 states and over 1,000 stores, with more added each week. We are excited for the next year, and plan for more record growth."

The Company expects to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings in August 2020, in line with reporting requirements.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

This press release contains sales figure estimates for the fourth quarter and "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company's financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

