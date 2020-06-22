Paragraf Limited Paragraf appoints Alistair Crawford as Chairman 22-Jun-2020 / 13:00 GMT/BST Paragraf appoints Alistair Crawford as Chairman 22 June 2020: Paragraf, the leader in graphene-based transformative electronic sensors and devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alistair Crawford as Chairman. Alistair joins Paragraf [1] at a crucial time in its development, as the company is scaling up its technology portfolio and commercial reach. He said: "Paragraf has shown the practical use of graphene to deliver dramatically improved Hall effect sensors. While existing products have a limited temperature range, sensitivity, accuracy, and magnetic field range, Hall-Effect sensors from Paragraf have a range of beneficial features, including high sensitivity, lack of a planar Hall-Effect and the ability to be used in wide temperature ranges and harsh environments. These and other products in the pipeline will change the financial and performance benefits in many customers' applications and Paragraf must be ready to respond to these needs. I am looking forward to this exciting challenge!" Mr Crawford will be taking over from Sir Colin Humphries, who has chaired the company since its inception in late 2017. Sir Colin will take on the position of Chief Scientific officer where he will focus on Paragraf's technology development. Simon Thomas, CEO at Paragraf commented: "In welcoming Alistair to lead our board, I would also like to thank Professor Sir Colin Humphreys who will step down from Chairman and take the vital role of Chief Scientific Officer, where the company can continue to benefit from his outstanding scientific knowledge and reputation. Colin has been instrumental in contributing to our pioneering work and getting Paragraf to where it is today. To build on that platform I am pleased that Alistair has joined us to drive forward the commercialisation of our products and the scaling up of our capability." Alistair will bring to the board his experience of rapidly scaling up technology businesses and strategic positioning of large, successful companies. He has spent his entire career in the computer and high technology industry, initially in hardware and software and later in management of large consulting and systems integration businesses. At Oracle he led a $1 billion consulting business with 6,000 staff, which doubled in size under his leadership. He was CEO of two UK-listed public companies: CMG plc, with 12,000 staff and GBP900m revenues, and Psion plc where he grew revenues by 50% and nearly trebled profit in four years. Press Contact Chris Butcher, Account Director, Publitek +44 (0)1582 390980 or christopher.butcher@publitek.com About Paragraf Paragraf is a technology company delivering game-changing, commercial quality, graphene-based electronic devices. Serving the sensor, energy and semiconductor markets, Paragraf has developed graphene electronic devices and is now partnering with visionary companies seeking to take advantage of the unique properties of graphene. Paragraf has perfected a process for producing single-atom thick, two-dimensional materials, including graphene, directly onto crystalline substrates such as silicon, silicon-carbide, sapphire and gallium-nitride. The contamination-free technology is scalable, and compatible with existing electronic device manufacturing production processes. For more information, please visit: www.paragraf.com [1] For all of the latest news follow Paragraf on LinkedIn [2]. Attachment File: Alistair Crawford [3] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1074563 22-Jun-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4a7994292c4137b0ad3dfab34a03203e&application_id=1074563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8223a1aa62ae35370926b07e779c4596&application_id=1074563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7aaabd3464adf416b7a6feb97254e69&application_id=1074563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)