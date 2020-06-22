Technavio has been monitoring the fire extinguishers market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005301/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Implementation of stringent fire safety regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/fire-extinguishers-market-industry-analysis
Fire Extinguishers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fire Extinguishers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Portable
- Knapsack
- Wheeled
- End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Extinguishing Agent
- Dry Chemical
- Foam
- Carbon Dioxide
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40883
Fire Extinguishers Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fire extinguishers market report covers the following areas:
- Fire Extinguishers Market Size
- Fire Extinguishers Market Trends
- Fire Extinguishers Market Analysis
This study identifies the rising preference for eco-friendly fire extinguishers as one of the prime reasons driving the fire extinguishers market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Fire Extinguishers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fire extinguishers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fire extinguishers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fire extinguishers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire extinguishers market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Portable Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Knapsack Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wheeled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EXTINGUISHING AGENT
- Market segmentation by extinguishing agent
- Comparison by extinguishing agent
- Dry chemical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Carbon dioxide Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by extinguishing agent
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing consolidation in fire protection industry
- Rising preference for eco-friendly fire extinguishers
- Increasing investments in smart cities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activar Construction Products Group Inc.
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd.
- DESAUTEL
- Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Co. KG
- HOCHIKI Corp.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- McWane Inc.
- Minimax GmbH Co. KG
- Newell Brands Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005301/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/