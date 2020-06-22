

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Monday, as the latter fell across the board and regional shares gained.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 179.59 points, or 0.52 percent, to 34,911.32, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 66.80 points, or 0.65 percent, at 10,311.20.



Another round of military talks between India and China was underway to ease border tensions and pharmaceutical companies like Glenmark, Hetero Drugs, and Cipla have repurposed at least five drugs to help treat coronavirus patients, helping underpin investor sentiment.



The Indian rupee climbed to a 6-day high of 75.71 versus the greenback, from Friday's closing value of 76.04. On the upside, resistance is likely seen near the 72.00 level.



