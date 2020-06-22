Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Chief Regulatory Officer and CEO of the Company, Dr. Guy Chamberland, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's non-clinical safety program, which has been developed to initiate studies in both healthy volunteers and patients. "In the case of COVID-19, we have to be a responsible company," said Dr. Chamberland. "We need the ability, from the regulatory point of view, to be able to be able to get into the patient as soon as we can to try and help give options to physicians," he continued. "If the second wave of COVID-19 hits very hard, we have to be ready."

"You believe that you can help COVID-19 patients, is that correct?", asked Jolly. "This is correct," said Dr. Chamberland. "Panag Pharma, the company we acquired more than a year ago, for over ten years has specifically been developing this ARDS-003 drug for treating the cytokine storm that results in sepsis," continued Dr. Chamberland. "We've shown that we can reduce the cells that cause the inflammatory response and also reduce the cytokine themselves, so it's a dual response," he added.

The conversation then turned to the Company's decision to prioritize the Reborn© trials over the Serenity© trials. "We were facing the challenges of running a trial, called Serenity©, during COVID-19," explained Dr. Chamberland, noting that this type of trial requires several hospital visits and is more costly. He then shared that the Company looked to the development of their cannabinoid-derived Breakthrough Pain trial, Reborn©, which could show that CAUMZ has the potential to replace opioid solutions. "We decided to prioritize Reborn© from a business and financial point of view," said Dr. Chamberland, noting that the Reborn© trial also requires less patients.

"The FDA is fast-tracking a lot of decisions right now," said Dr. Chamberland, adding that the Company's COVID-19 drug is currently under a review just after a week of being submitted. "There's huge time savings that we're seeing right now from regulators. They're doing a great job."

"What happens to your drug for the Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) storm if a vaccine is approved for COVID-19?", asked Jolly. "Unfortunately a vaccine is never 100% effective," explained Dr. Chamberland. "There's always going to be a large percentage of people where the vaccine is not going to work. We're always going to see the acute respiratory response that is caused by the cytokine storm," he continued.

"The COVID crisis has given me, as a drug developer, an opportunity to decrease timelines in bringing a drug to the market. Not because I cut corners science-wise or regulatory-wise, but because the regulators are moving faster. That to me is a gift, I have to jump on it and I have to move it. Plus, we can make a difference in the fight against COVID."

Jolly then noted that the Company is grossly undervalued as a biotechnology company. "I agree with you. We are undervalued," said Dr. Chamberland, noting that the Company has been encouraged by a large volume of interest over the last month. "We stepped up and increased our IR activities to educate people on what we're doing - understanding our COVID-19 drug, but also understanding Reborn© and the potential in this market."

In closing, Dr. Chamberland also discussed the Company's Advanced Cancer Pain drug, QIXLEEF, sharing that the funds needed to move this drug forward have been raised.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

