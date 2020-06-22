Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) ("the Company"), a company that focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. CEO of the Company, Gary Grieco, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent press release announcing new hospital installations and an additional distributor. "The pandemic has really created a big demand for the fluids beyond hospitals. So, we've been adding distributors very selectively," said Grieco. "What that's giving us is a much broader base for the fluids," he added, noting that the market for these solutions is expanding beyond hospitals and into offices. "We're moving forward with opening additional depots or expanding our ready depots," said Grieco. He then elaborated on the Company's new hospital installations, sharing that they expect two hospital installations to occur each month going forward.

"Have sales continued at a high level?" asked Jolly. "Luckily, we are very adept at what we do," said Grieco before discussing how the Company dealt with the challenges of the pandemic. "I'm very happy, not only for the company in general, but also for all of the shareholders, that we've crossed out of the negative side and into the positive side," said Grieco. "We're looking for a very robust second quarter."

The conversation then turned to the Company's financing strategy for their current and upcoming projects. "We've been able to finance out of cash flow. Now, there is going to be a demand for accelerating our expansion," explained Grieco, adding that the Company is currently exploring a number of reasonable financing options. "Between cash flow, borrowing, and possibly equity financing, we're going to be fine."

"How is it going to look for the rest of the year?" asked Jolly. "Certainly a record for the company," said Grieco. "I believe our sales for the year will be north of $4 million," he shared. "I want to be reassuring everyone that the Q and K are around the corner. Obviously, the K first and then the Q six or seven days after," he added. "It's very important that we get it done."

To close the interview, Grieco shared that the Company continues to move forward and is working to meet the increasing demand of disinfection technologies. "The general public is now very aware of how important this is," said Grieco. "We're seeing a major move in that area across the country."

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL's most recently added distributors to gain and maintain certain saturation levels within their regions and/or markets; PCTL's continued installation of equipment; subsequent installations of PCT's Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems; the availability of audit, accounting and legal professionals during the pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 on the timeframe of filing PCTL's 10-K and 2020 Q1 10-Q; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

