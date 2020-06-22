Leading identity verification service adds additional fraud signals that verify information on driver's licenses, provide proof of address and sniff out synthetic identity fraud

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the launch of a suite of data-driven services including address validation, proof of residence and a new partnership with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). These new data services, when coupled with Jumio's identity verification solutions, deliver powerful fraud signals that help organizations better detect new account and synthetic fraud attempts.

New account fraud is becoming one of the biggest problems in the digital banking era, costing the financial services industry billions each year. In fact, 48% of all fraud value stems from accounts that are less than a day old (RSA Security). Similarly, synthetic identity fraud is one the fastest-growing and hardest-to-detect forms of identity theft in the U.S., according to the Federal Trade Commission, and is responsible for up to 20% of credit losses and costs lenders billions each year (Auriemma Consulting Group).

"We know that it's fairly easy to get or create a fraudulent driver's license, which demonstrates a growing need to verify in real time that an ID has been issued by the DMV," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. "But, other data services, such as address validation, can also be used to better corroborate the digital identity of online users. By consolidating these services into a single platform, modern enterprises can better orchestrate their identity proofing efforts and provide much higher levels of identity assurance."

The AAMVA service is the newest addition to Jumio's growing suite of data services, which includes:

Jumio Address Validation: Determines if the address extracted from a government-issued ID exists in the real world. Jumio Address Validation standardizes, validates and geocodes addresses from over 200 countries and territories in fractions of a second.

Determines if the address extracted from a government-issued ID exists in the real world. Jumio Address Validation standardizes, validates and geocodes addresses from over 200 countries and territories in fractions of a second. Jumio Proof of Residence: Checks to see if the person being verified actually lives at the physical address extracted from their ID document. Jumio checks with government, credit and commercial data sources from around the world to corroborate the physical address and verify the person's residence.

Checks to see if the person being verified actually lives at the physical address extracted from their ID document. Jumio checks with government, credit and commercial data sources from around the world to corroborate the physical address and verify the person's residence. Face Lookup: Flags potential fraudulent activity when Jumio spots the same face being used across multiple verification attempts. When we find duplicate faces from previous verification transactions within our platform and there's a mismatch in key contact fields extracted from the ID document, such as name, address or date of birth, this is a powerful indication of potential synthetic fraud.

Given the sharp rise in fraud in 2020, organizations must keep pace with technology and exploit the tools and data that can detect and deter sophisticated fraud tactics. Cybercriminals are counting on the fact that the ID document will only be subject to visual or machine inspection not a query back to the issuer.

The combination of identity verification and these additional fraud signals help banks and financial institutions corroborate digital identities with a high level of assurance and more effectively combat financial crime.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including informed AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About AAMVA

Founded in 1933, AAMVA serves North American motor vehicle and law enforcement agencies to accomplish their missions. The Association's vision Safe Drivers, Safe Vehicles, Secure Identities, Saving Lives guides AAMVA's activities, resources, and programs in driver licensing, vehicle titling/registration, motor carrier services, identity management, and technology solutions. For more information visit www.aamva.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005073/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Alex Mercurio

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

925-271-8227

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

gemma.lingham@fhflondon.co.uk

+44-208-618-2812