Recent events have demonstrated the inadequacy of simply not being racist. We must actively speak out in support of non-white colleagues, peers, friends and fellow human beings. We must collectively work to effect systemic change against racism. At pv magazine, I want to use my voice as an editor, and leader of the UP initiative, to stand together with the Black Lives Matter movement and all people of color. I want to actively combat racism using our online and print platforms and global networks, to raise these issues, promote positive change and ensure we represent people of all colors and creeds ...

