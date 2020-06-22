Think Tank Photo announced that it has appointed Netherlands-based Transcontinenta BV and its subsidiary Cullman Germany GmbH as the exclusive distributors in Germany and Austria of Think Tank Photo camera and video bags.

Transcontinenta is already the distributor of Think Tank Photo and MindShift Gear products in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the addition of the German and Austrian markets offers a significant expansion of Think Tank's distribution channels across Central Europe.

"Think Tank Photo and Transcontinenta have created an important partnership over the last four years, working together in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg," said Think Tank Photo President, Andrew Hutchins. "Their experience and established relationships in the German and Austrian markets make them an ideal partner, and we look forward to growing our businesses together."

"Transcontinenta is proud to expand our distribution and support of the Think Tank Photo brands in Germany and Austria," said Tiedo Boertien, Commercial Director. "Our long-established working relationship makes this a natural expansion into two very important markets in Europe."

The Think Tank Photo team would also like to express its thanks to Christian Dinkel, Peter Dölle and the team at Mamiya Cameravertrieb und Service GmbH for their valuable contributions to the company during their eleven years as the previous Think Tank Photo and MindShift Gear distributor.

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of expert product designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work in order to develop inventive new carrying solutions that meet professional needs.

