

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 127 points.



The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders continue to express optimism about an economic recovery despite rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world.



According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.



Brazil has become a major coronavirus hotspot in recent weeks and led the spike in new infections with 54,771 new cases.



The U.S. was next with 36,617 new cases as states in the South, West and Midwest see surges in new infections following recent reopening.



During his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump blamed the jump in new cases on increased testing and suggesting he would like to see testing slowed down.



Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of May.



Economists expect existing home sales to tumble by 4.8 percent to an annual rate of 4.12 million in May after plunging by 17.8 percent to a rate of 4.33 million in April.



U.S. stocks tumbled into the red around noon, failing to hold strong early gains, and despite a couple of attempts to rebound into positive territory, ended on a weak note on Friday.



Among the major averages, the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a small gain, inching up 3.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 9,946.12. The Dow slumped 208.64 points or 0.8 percent to settle at 25,871.46, while the S&P 500 slid 17.60 points or 0.6 percent to 3,097.74.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended flat to slightly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets have seen considerable volatility on the day and are currently moderately lower. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.40 to $39.35 a barrel after climbing $0.91 to $39.75 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after spiking $21.90 to $1,753 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $16.20 to $1,769.20 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.88 yen versus the 106.87 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1215 compared to Friday's $1.1178.



