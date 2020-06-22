Anzeige
Montag, 22.06.2020
22.06.2020 | 15:34
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Doc re (insert appropriate document title)

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

22 June 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2020

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 31 May 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.