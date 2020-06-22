Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Kurs explodiert: Der (Noch-) Pennystock und der 1,4 Milliarden-Dollar-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1WT ISIN: CA65344H1001 Ticker-Symbol: 8EB1 
Berlin
22.06.20
15:35 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
-0,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2020 | 15:56
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Energy to Drill Well on Huebinger Lease

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced operations to survey and permit a new well drilling location on the Huebinger lease at the Company's Wooden Horse project in South Texas.

The proposed Huebinger E1 well represents the next phase of drilling at Wooden Horse. Using seismic interpretation and well control, the Company will drill the Huebinger well structurally up-dip from the producing Kuhn 3 and Kuhn A5 wells. The Huebinger well will be drilled to the top of the Austin Chalk formation where oil production is coming from a water drive system with low decline rates. The Company is currently producing approximately 25 bopd from this formation in the Kuhn wells, and the Company anticipates significantly better results from the up-dip location chosen for the Huebinger well.

With WTI oil prices currently in the USD $40.00 range, drilling costs significantly discounted compared to earlier in the year, and facilities including electricity already in place, the Company is confident in the economics of drilling the Huebinger well at this time. It is anticipated that surveying and permitting will be completed within the next two weeks, with drilling operations to begin before August 1, 2020.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@ebyinc.com
www.nexeraenergy.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594719/Nexera-Energy-to-Drill-Well-on-Huebinger-Lease

NEXERA ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.