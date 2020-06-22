Enabling software-driven live production, editing, AV streaming running up to 8K resolution

intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and video compression technologies, announces the official release of the FastTICO-XS SDK v1.2.4 for GPUs, its newest JPEG-XS GPU software development kit (SDK) for AV and broadcast app developers.

An All-in-One JPEG-XS solution:

This major intoPIX update introduces the first GPU encoder release, increased GPU decoder performance, the proxy decode add-on feature, the new FFmpeg plugin and the support of NVIDIA JETSON GPUs on top of the already supported NVIDIA GEFORCE, TITAN and QUADRO Graphics cards.

"This is a significant milestone as the new SDK offers developers a wide array of options for integrating the new low-latency visually lossless JPEG-XS standard in AV and Live production workflows using only software and COTS equipment," said Charles Buysschaert, Manager of the software development team at intoPIX.

More for latency-critical video applications:

Since 4K and 8K video formats are rapidly gaining ground in the broadcast and AV markets, the FastTICO-XS GPU SDK becomes an essential tool in completing a seamless end-to-end workflow. intoPIX offers solutions ensuring sub-frame latency, with bandwidth ranging between 100Mbps to 400Mbps in HD; 500Mbps to 1.6Gps for 4K, and 1Gbps to 4Gbps for 8K. Live Production applications using ST2110 or other Real-time AV transmission standards can now manage more pixels at the speed of light at lower bitrate, preserving pristine video quality.

"Our implementation is highly parallelized and performs real-time JPEG-XS encoding and decoding of single or multiple HD and 4K video streams. This new release also supports 8K video at 60 fps", said Charles Buysschaert. "An interesting Add-on is the embedded downscaler in our decoder: it can directly extract the 2K/HD or 4K sub-resolution from an 8K XS-encoded stream. This way, the system consumes less GPU processing power, hence enabling more video stream to be decoded simultaneously in the GPU

A complete Stack for JPEG-XS:

Today, intoPIX offers a full solution suite to support the AV and Broadcast equipment providers: FPGA/ASIC IP-cores, fast SDKs (for CPU and GPU) and ffmpeg plugins.

Visit our website to discover the TICO-XS stack, or contact us to try and test the latest release

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify connectivity. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality. More info on www.intopix.com

>> Download more high-Res Press images here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005456/en/

Contacts:

Julie Van Roy:

+32 10 23 84 70

press@intopix.com