The "Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included
The report considers the present scenario of the Netherlands data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Netherland data center market.
Netherlands data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR Of over 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Equinix, Interxion, DataCenter.com, Alticom, Bytesnet, and Google are some of the prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market. The cloud spending in the Netherlands increased by 10%, generating a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. Amsterdam hosts over 60% of data centers in the Netherlands, however, construction activities were halted in 2019. Amsterdam (AMS-IX) is among the largest Internet exchange points in the world, with over 800 networks connected through AMS-IX. The Netherlands ranks first in connectivity according to the EU's Digital Economy and Society Index.
The market to witness an increase in land cost and power pricing during the forecast period. Colocation providers in the Netherlands added around 200 MW of power capacity between 2017 and 2020. The acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty in 2020 is likely to strengthen the growth of retail and wholesale colocation investments into the market. Majority of the facilities developed by leading service providers are built as Tier III data center with design on 2N in critical infrastructures such as UPS, PDUs, and generator systems
Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to avoid the spread of the virus. In the Netherlands, the impact is moderate. Construction work continues in the Netherlands by following guidelines imposed by the government towards construction sectors. However, COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to open in Q4 2020 2021.
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in the Netherlands
4. Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands
- Market Overview
- Investment Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2019
5. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
6. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
7. Colocation Market
- Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025
- Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019
8. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
9. Netherlands Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Storage Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Network Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
10. Netherlands Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Generators Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Transfer Switches Switchgears Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Rack PDU Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Electrical Infrastructure Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
11. Netherlands Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Rack Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
12. Netherlands Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC CRAH Units Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Chiller Units Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Cooling Towers Dry Cooling Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Economizer Evaporative Coolers Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Cooling Units Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
13. Netherlands Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Installation Commissioning Services Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Building Design Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Physical Security Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- DCIM Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
14. Netherlands Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I II Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Tier III Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Tier IV Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
15. Netherlands Data Center Market by Geography
- Amsterdam
- Market Overview
- Investment Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Area Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Cities
- Investment Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Area Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
- Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2019-2025
16. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Alticom
- Arista
- Arup
- Atos
- BNTHMCRWL
- Broadcom
- Bytesnet
- Caterpillar
- Cisco
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- CyrusOne
- data place
- DATACENTER.COM
- Deerns
- Dell Technologies
- Digital Realty
- Dornan
- Eaton
- Equinix
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei
- Hurley Palmer Flatt
- IBM
- Interxion
- Iron Mountain
- Kinolt
- Kirby Engineering and Construction
- Kohler SDMO
- Legrand
- Lenovo
- Linesight
- Mace
- Mercury
- Microsoft
- Mitac
- MTU Onsite Energy
- NEP
- NetApp
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Red
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- ROyla Haskonining DHV
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Winthrop
- Wiwynn
- WorldStream
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k27vh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005500/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900