Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2020 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.8701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96455883 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 71107 EQS News ID: 1075609 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)