Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2020 / 16:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.5231 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4243575 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 71181 EQS News ID: 1075775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)