Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2020 / 17:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.9652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2423239 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 71233 EQS News ID: 1075889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)