Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2020 / 17:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.889 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 391357 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 71244 EQS News ID: 1075913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 22, 2020 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)