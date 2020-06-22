Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2020 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.689 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 71251 EQS News ID: 1075927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2020 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)