Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2020 / 17:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.6273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75000 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490 ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 71261 EQS News ID: 1075949 End of Announcement EQS News Service

