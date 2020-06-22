The President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel Announces the Opening of His Academic Scholarship Campaign

Long-time home builder, Lorne Leibel is helping to support students who are currently pursuing a university degree in Canada. Given the high annual cost of tuition, Mr. Leibel is eager to help students alleviate the financial burden of post-secondary tuition.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / The President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel, is pleased to announce the launch of his Academic Scholarship Campaign for University students currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada. Lorne will be awarding a scholarship of $7,000 CAD to one deserving student who demonstrates financial need and exhibits a passion for their field of study.

In Canada the average cost of tuition is $6,500 per year for domestic students, which does not include additional class requirements such as course packages and textbooks. As a result, over 20 percent of individuals who have earned a bachelor's degree from a reputable institution in Canada, graduate in debt.

Additionally, students are also facing an increasing number of mandatory fees to cover the cost of services not included in tuition, such as recreational facilities, food and amenities, and local transportation. As a result, Lorne Leibel is eager to help support students who are currently struggling to pay their tuition in full.

"Despite the fact that post secondary institutions have moved most of their classes online, the cost of tuition remains high" states the President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel. "Therefore, I am awarding a full years tuition to cover the complete cost of classes and study material."

To be eligible, applicants must submit a 750-word essay that provides an overview of their financial hardships and discloses the importance of receiving academic funding. A competitive essay will also highlight long-term career objectives and illustrate how they plan to invest in their professional future.

Students are also required to submit proof of enrollment alongside all required documentation. Students have until November 15, 2020, to submit and complete the online application form to be considered for the award.

Lorne Leibel is proud to help support Canadian students and is looking forward to reviewing the essay submissions.

For more information on the Lorne Leibel Scholarship Program and to apply, please visit the official site here.

About Lorne Leibel

Over the past 40 years, Lorne Leibel has successfully balanced his home building business with his athletic career. As a former Canadian Olympic team member, world champion powerboat racer, and vintage race car driver, Lorne's high performance is fueled by his innate desire to succeed.

Lorne is fully committed to his home building business, Canada Homes, which is unrivalled for its affordability. He attributes much of his success to his athletic career, where he learned the importance of both hard work and dedication. Lorne values excellence and firmly believes in always putting your best foot forward.

Contact Information:

Lorne Leibel

Email: apply@LorneLeibelScholarships.com

Phone: (416) 798-7220 ext. 107

SOURCE: Lorne Leibel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594784/The-President-of-Canada-Homes-Lorne-Leibel-Announces-the-Opening-of-His-Academic-Scholarship-Campaign